Border Patrol agents apprehend illegal immigrants found inside hotel

Border Patrol agents discovered several illegal aliens inside a local hotel room.

The discovery was made on April 7th when agents received a tip regarding suspicious activity going on inside a hotel room located on San Bernardo.

When agents arrived, they found six people who were illegally present in the U.S.

The individuals were determined to be from Mexico and Honduras and taken into custody.

Despite the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, smugglers continue to exploit individuals and show no regard for the health and safety of our Nation. U.S. Border Patrol agents strive to prevent the flow of illegal immigration and slow the spread of COVID-19.