Border Patrol agents apprehend over 400 undocumented migrants

In Sunland Park, more than 400 undocumented migrants were apprehended by Border Patrol agents

While that was happening, 230 migrants illegally crossed and were arrested at about 2 a.m. near the Antelope Wells port of entry.

Both groups were made up of mostly Central American families and unaccompanied juveniles.

Border Patrol officials say the apprehensions typically occur in the early morning hours.

They say it's a trend of sorts in the morning, but after midnight they see an influx of attempted crossings.