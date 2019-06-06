Border Patrol agents apprehend over a dozen illegal immigrants

Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged smuggling attempt involving over a dozen illegal immigrants.

The incident happened on June 5th when agents conducted a routine traffic stop on a truck near Highway 59 and Farm to Market Road 2895.

After performing immigration inspections, agents discovered that all 12 passengers were in the United States illegally as well as the driver of the car.

The Duval County Sheriff’s Office took custody of the vehicle and the illegal immigrants were processed accordingly.

