Border Patrol agents apprehend two gang members

Border Patrol agents arrested two illegal immigrants who are believed to be gang members.

According to Border Patrol, on June 3rd, agents were assisting DPS Troopers with a traffic stop near Highway 83 in Zapata Texas.

When agents arrived, they discovered that the driver was allegedly transporting three passengers believed to be in the country illegally.

During processing, agents discovered that one the immigrants had an extensive criminal history and was believed to have ties to the Surenos 13 gang.

A second gang member was found on June 9th when agents at the West Laredo station apprehended seven illegal aliens in the northwest part of town.

During processing, one of the aliens admitted to having ties to the MS-13 Gang while being imprisoned in El Salvador.

All of the illegal immigrants were processed accordingly.