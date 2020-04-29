Border Patrol agents arrest three Pakistani Nationals

Border Patrol agents apprehended three Pakistani Nationals in south Laredo.

The incident happened during the early morning hours on Monday, April 27th when agents encountered three individuals near the Chacon Creek Trail.

The three were determined to be citizens and nationals of Pakistan who were in the United States illegally.

All three were arrested and taken into Border Patrol custody.

Despite the current COVID-19 pandemic, Border Patrol agents continue to monitor illegal activity at the border.