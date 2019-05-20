Border Patrol agents arrest MS-13 Gang member

Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector arrest a man believed to be a member of the MS-13 Gang in south Laredo.

Agents responded to a report of an immigrant near the local orphanage in south Laredo.

When agents arrived, they arrested a man from El Salvador who admitted to the agents he had ties to the Mara Salvatrucha gang.

He also claimed he was convicted for murder in El Salvador.

As of this month, 45 individuals with ties to gangs have been arrested by Laredo Sector Border Patrol.

