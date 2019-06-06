Border Patrol agents arrest alleged gang member

Border Patrol agents in Zapata arrest an alleged gang member from Mexico.

The incident happened on Monday, June 3rd when agents were called out to the Zapata County Jail to conduct an immigration inspection on a man that was recently arrested on an active warrant.

When agents arrived they determined that the man was a Mexican Citizen living in the U.S. illegally.

During questioning, the man admitted he had ties to the Paisas Prison Gang.

The man was processed for deportation and will be sent back to his native country.