Border Patrol agents arrest convicted child molester

Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted child molester in south Laredo over the weekend.

The arrest happened on Sunday shortly after noon, when agents apprehended an individual in south Laredo near Mangana Hein Road.

During processing, records revealed that the 42-year-old Mexican National had a previous conviction for aggravated child molestation in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

The individual was criminally charged for his immigration violations and remains in Border Patrol custody.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Border Patrol agents continue to monitor the border to prevent criminals from entering the U.S.