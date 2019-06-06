Border Patrol agents arrest convicted sex offender

A convicted sex offender out of Salt Lake County, Utah is captured by Border Patrol agents.

The incident happened on June 4th when agents apprehended four illegal immigrants near the Azteca neighborhood.

Record checks revealed that one of the men was a sex offender with a conviction for aggravated kidnapping in Utah.

As a result, the Mexican’s prior order of deportation will be reinstated and the Laredo Sector Prosecutions Office will seek prosecution for illegal re-entry of an aggravated felon.

