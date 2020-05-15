Border Patrol agents arrest convicted sex offender

Posted:

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest a convicted sex offender in south Laredo earlier this week.

The arrest happened on Wednesday when agents at the south station apprehended a group of individuals near the Rio Grande.

During processing, a record check revealed that one of the individuals was a Mexican National who had a previous conviction for Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile.

The man was charged for his immigration violations and remains in Border Patrol custody pending prosecution.

 