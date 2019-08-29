Border Patrol agents arrest gang member

Agents with the Laredo Sector Border Patrol arrest a gang member involved in a human smuggling case.

The incident happened at the I-35 checkpoint when agents referred a pick-up truck to second inspection.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found someone inside a locked toolbox.

The Mexican National appeared to be in good health and did not require medical attention.

Both the driver and the immigrant were arrested.

Record checks revealed that the driver was a member of the Hermanos Pistoleris Gang.

