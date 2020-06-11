Border Patrol agents arrest sixth child molester this month

A Mexican National who had a prior conviction of sexual abuse of a child is arrested by Border Patrol.

The incident happened on June 10th when agents at the Laredo South Station, apprehended a man in Rio Bravo who was illegally present in the U.S.

During processing, agents discovered the 40-year-old Mexican National had a previous conviction for sexual assault of a child that carried a two-year sentence.

The man was held pending felony criminal prosecution of his immigration violations.

This apprehension marks the sixth arrest in a month by agents of individuals with prior convictions or warrants involving sex crimes against minors.

These arrests highlight the dedication to duty that Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents exemplify. Despite the ongoing international COVID-19 pandemic, the agents work diligently to protect our nation and prevent dangerous criminals from entering the United States.