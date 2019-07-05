Border Patrol agents arrest wanted gang member

A wanted gang member is in custody after an anonymous tip to Border Patrol agents.

According to Border Patrol, the information came to light on June 28th after a concerned citizen contacted agents about a vehicle bailout in Hebbronville.

When agents arrived, they confirmed that both individuals were in the country illegally and were immediately placed under arrest.

During processing, agents noticed an 18th Street Gang Tattoo on one of the man’s arms, hands, legs, and torso.

According to agents, the man became a member of the gang ten years ago in Los Angeles.

The induvial claimed no affiliation with the gang; however, records showed that the Guatemalan National had an extensive criminal history and an active arrest warrant for probation violation.

Agents notified the United States Marshals Service about the man’s arrest.