Border Patrol agents assaulted by illegal immigrants near outlet mall

A group of Border Patrol agents were assaulted by multiple subjects who were attempting to cross into the U.S. illegally near the local outlet mall.

According to the National Border Patrol Council, the incident happened on Tuesday, December 31st in the early morning hours.

Officials say the agents suffered numerous injuries including broken bones and they are currently receiving treatment at local hospitals.

The FBI is currently handling the investigation and they are interviewing witnesses and the victims who were involved.

A total of eight subjects were apprehended.

The Border Patrol Council says the area where the agents were assaulted has been identified as a top priority for the border wall due to the high volume of illegal activity that goes on in the area.