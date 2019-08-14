Border Patrol agents continue with Migrant Protection Protocol

The U.S. Border Patrol continues to return migrants in the U.S. seeking asylum back into Mexico.

Dozens of people from Central America cross the Juarez Lincoln Bridge into Nuevo Laredo on a daily basis as part of the migrant protection protocols' "Remain in Mexico" policy.

A group of teen and adult migrants were escorted out on Tuesday morning.

Under the Remain in Mexico Policy, migrants who have already had their asylum requests processed have to wait across the border until their time to see a judge comes up.

Those hearings are said to begin within the next few weeks at the tent facility set up by the federal government downtown.