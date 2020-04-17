Border Patrol agents detain illegal immigrants after vehicle bailout

Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt involving over two dozen illegal immigrants.

The incident happened on April 16the when agents at the Free station encountered a white and blue dump truck at the Highway 59 checkpoint.

During an alleged attempt to avoid inspection, the driver of the truck turned onto Farm to Market Road.

Agents followed the vehicle, which is when it veered off the road and into a nearby ranch.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, several individuals got out and fled the scene.

Agents were able to detain 30 individuals who were believed to be from Mexico and Ecuador.