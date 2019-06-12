Border Patrol agents discover false family unit

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents make their second bust at an attempt at trying to game the immigration system in less than a month.
The discovery was made when agents out of the Zapata station were processing a group of 24 undocumented immigrants, including 11 family units.
In doing so., agents noticed a man did not resemble the person he claimed was his son.
It turns out, the man was not his father and the "Son" was over the age of 18, not a juvenile like he claimed.
They were found to be from Guatemala and processed as single adults, not a family.