Border Patrol agents discover false family unit

Border Patrol agents make their second bust at an attempt at trying to game the immigration system in less than a month.

The discovery was made when agents out of the Zapata station were processing a group of 24 undocumented immigrants, including 11 family units.

In doing so., agents noticed a man did not resemble the person he claimed was his son.

It turns out, the man was not his father and the "Son" was over the age of 18, not a juvenile like he claimed.

They were found to be from Guatemala and processed as single adults, not a family.