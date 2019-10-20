Border Patrol finds nearly two-dozen illegal immigrants during smuggling attempt

Border Patrol agents foiled two alleged human smuggling attempts this past week.

The first incident happened on October 11th when agents at the Hebbronville Station noticed a white pick-up truck hauling an advertising billboard on Highway 359 near Bruni, Texas.

The vehicle was referred to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans.

When agents scanned the mobile billboard, they found several anomalies inside.

Agents say they found 12 illegal immigrants believed to be from Mexico, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

The driver along with two passengers were identified as United States Citizens.

All of the occupants were detained and turned over to Border Patrol Prosecutions.

The second incident happened on October 15th when agents along with Homeland Security and the Laredo Police Department prevented a smuggling case at the intersection of San Dario and International Boulevard.

Agents say they searched a box truck and found eight illegal immigrants behind a false wall within the truck.

During the time of the discovery, temperatures were up to roughly118 degrees.

The immigrants were determined to be from Mexico and Guatemala.

The driver, a United States Citizen was arrested and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.