Border Patrol agents find 54 illegal immigrants inside trailer

Border Patrol agents foiled a massive human smuggling attempt at the I-35 checkpoint.

The incident happened on Monday, May 4th when agents referred a white tractor-trailer to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans.

When agents searched the trailer, they found 54 illegal immigrants, two of whom were juveniles.

According to Border Patrol, the subjects were illegally present in the U.S. and determined to be from Mexico, Ecuador, Nicaragua, and Honduras.

The individuals along with the driver and passenger were both U.S. Citizens and taken into custody.

As temperatures continue to rise, the Laredo Sector continues to see an increase in the number of individuals willing to put their lives in danger by being smuggled.