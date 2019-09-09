Border Patrol agents find 10 illegal immigrants inside pick-up truck

Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt involving nearly a dozen illegal immigrants.

The incident happened on September 5th when agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a maroon pick-up truck that was traveling southbound on U.S. 83.

The driver of the vehicle attempted to flee from agents by turning off the headlights to his vehicle; however, agents were able to locate the vehicle near 2nd Street in Zapata.

When agents searched the vehicle they found four individuals in the cab and six in the bed of the pick-up truck.

All of the individuals were determined to be from Mexico.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and all of the subjects were taken in for processing.