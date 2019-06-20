Border Patrol agents find 110 illegal immigrants at ranch area near Freer

Border Patrol agents apprehended over 100 illegal immigrants ten miles south of Freer.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when temperatures had reached over 100 degrees.

According to agents, they responded to reports of a dump truck broken down on State Highway 16.

When officers arrived, they found a large abandoned group in remote a ranchland.

DPS and agents with the Department of Homeland Security assisted in the rescue, where 110 people were seeking relief from the scorching sun.

All of the individuals discovered were illegally present in the U.S.

They received first aid treatment and were transported to the Freer Station to be processed accordingly.

Border Patrol will continue to warn about the dangers of crossing during these hot conditions.