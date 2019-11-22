Border Patrol agents find 17 illegal immigrants inside trailer

Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt involving over a dozen immigrants.

The incident happened on Wednesday night when agents encountered a tractor-trailer at the Highway 83 checkpoint.

The vehicle was sent in for secondary inspection; however, the driver refused to stop and kept on driving.

Fortunately, the driver didn’t get far and the vehicle was found abandoned about 300 feet away.

The driver had apparently fled on foot.

The trailer itself was locked shut, so agents opened and found 17 people inside.

All of the individuals were believed to be from Mexico and Guatemala.

Nine of them were children but thankfully they appeared to be in good health.