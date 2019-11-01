Border Patrol agents find 23 illegal immigrants in trailer

Agents with the Laredo Sector Border Patrol foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt involving nearly two dozen illegal immigrants.

The incident happened on October 26th when agents at the I-35 checkpoint encountered a tractor hauling a refrigerated trailer at the primary inspection lane.

When agents searched the trailer, they found 23 illegal immigrants determined to be from Mexico.

All of the subjects were determined to be in good health and did not require medical assistance.

The driver, a United States was arrested and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

