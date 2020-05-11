Border Patrol agents find 25 illegal immigrants inside trailer

Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt involving over two dozen illegal immigrants over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday, May 9th when agents encountered a white tractor-trailer at the I-35 checkpoint.

During an immigration inspection of the driver, a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans.

When agents searched the trailer, they found 25 people all illegally present in the U.S. from Mexico.

The driver was arrested and taken into custody and the vehicle was seized by Border Patrol.