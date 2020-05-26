Border Patrol agents find 26 illegal immigrants inside tractor trailer

Border Patrol agents in Cotulla foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt involving over two-dozen illegal aliens.

The incident happened on Friday when a white tractor-trailer approached the checkpoint on Highway 83.

During the inspection, a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans.

When agents searched the trailer, they found 26 people believed to be illegally present in the U.S. from Mexico, Honduras, Ecuador, Guatemala, and Nicaragua.

All the individuals were taken into Border Patrol custody and the driver, a United States Citizen was placed under arrest.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Border Patrol agents continue to remain vigilant as they strive to prevent the flow of illegal immigration.