Border Patrol agents find 28 illegal immigrants inside trailer

Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt in north Laredo earlier this week.

The discovery was made on April 13th when agents performed a traffic stop on a white tractor hauling a white trailer at mile marker 31.

When agents searched the trailer, they found 28 individuals who were all illegally present in the U.S.

Agents say they were believed to be from Mexico, Guatemala, and Ecuador. The individuals and the driver, a U.S. Citizen, were taken into custody pending investigation.

Border Patrol says despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, alien smugglers continue to put the lives of individuals at risk.

Agents strive to prevent the flow of illegal immigration and slow the spread of COVID-19.