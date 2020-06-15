Border Patrol agents find 33 illegal aliens living in stash house

Border Patrol agents along with local authorities found nearly three-dozen illegal aliens living inside an alleged stash house over the weekend.

The incident happened on Friday, June 12th when agents along with HSI and Webb County Constables responded to suspicious activity near the 4000 block of Chickasaw Lane.

Authorities conducted a knock and talk and discovered 33 individuals from Mexico living inside the home.

All were taken into custody pending investigation.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Border Patrol agents continue to prevent the flow of illegal immigration in our area.