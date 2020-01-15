Border Patrol agents find 33 illegal immigrants inside trailer

Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt involving over two-dozen illegal immigrants in south-central Laredo.

The incident happened on January 14th when agents received a tip regarding suspicious activity near the intersection of Green Street and North Smith Avenue.

With help from the Laredo Police Department, agents searched a tractor-trailer that was suspected of being used to smuggle in illegal aliens.

When agents searched the cargo, they found a total of 33 people inside the trailer.

Record checks revealed the occupants were in the U.S. illegal and from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and China.

Border Patrol agents seized the trailer and the illegal immigrants were taken into custody.