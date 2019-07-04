Border Patrol agents find 33 immigrants inside hot tractor trailer

TUCSON, AZ (CNN) - A driver in Arizona is facing human smuggling charges, for allegedly trying to bring a truckload of migrants into the United States.
Border Patrol says they found 33-immigrants in the back of a tractor-trailer in Tucson Tuesday night.
Officials say the temperature inside the trailer was close to triple digits.
The migrants included a pregnant woman and 12-children, including one who was three-years old.
Officials say the 37-year-old driver is now under arrest.
The migrants were determined to be from Mexico and El Salvador.
The undocumented immigrants will be processed for suspected immigration violations.