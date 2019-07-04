Border Patrol agents find 33 immigrants inside hot tractor trailer

A driver in Arizona is facing human smuggling charges, for allegedly trying to bring a truckload of migrants into the United States.

Border Patrol says they found 33-immigrants in the back of a tractor-trailer in Tucson Tuesday night.

Officials say the temperature inside the trailer was close to triple digits.

The migrants included a pregnant woman and 12-children, including one who was three-years old.

Officials say the 37-year-old driver is now under arrest.

The migrants were determined to be from Mexico and El Salvador.

The undocumented immigrants will be processed for suspected immigration violations.