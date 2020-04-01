Border Patrol agents find 40 illegal immigrants inside trailer

Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt involving over three dozen illegal immigrants.

The incident happened on March 30th when agents at the I-35 checkpoint referred a blue tractor to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans.

When agents referred the driver to secondary inspection, the driver refused to stop and exited the checkpoint area.

Agents spotted the tractor-trailer just north of the checkpoint and found 40 illegal immigrants inside.

The individuals were determined to be from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

The driver a U.S. Citizen was taken into custody and turned over to Homeland Security.