Border Patrol agents find 43 illegal immigrants in stash house

Border Patrol agents along with multiple law enforcement agencies discovered an alleged stash house in west Laredo over the weekend.

The discovery happened on November 23rd when Border Patrol agents received a tip from the Webb County Sheriff’s Office about suspicious activity going on at a home on Baltimore Street.

Agents along with HSI knocked on the door and discovered 43 illegal immigrants and several weapons inside the home.

The individuals were believed to be from Guatemala, Ecuador, Mexico, and Honduras.

All were found to be in good health and turned over to Homeland Security.

