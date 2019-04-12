Border Patrol agents find 57 illegal immigrants hiding at ranch

Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt involving over four dozen illegal immigrants near a south Texas ranch.

According to Border Patrol, events transpired on Thursday morning when agents encountered four pickup trucks parked at a ranch north of Oilton.

Agents arrived at the scene and apprehended 40 illegal immigrants.

With assistance from Customs and Border Protection, Air & Marine Operations, agents were able to locate 17 more illegal immigrants hiding in the brush.

The immigrants were determined to be from Guatemala, Mexico, Honduras and Nicaragua.

The pickup trucks were seized by Border Patrol agents and all 57 individuals were transported to the Hebbronville Station and were processed accordingly.