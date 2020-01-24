Border Patrol agents find 63 illegal immigrants inside tractor trailer

Border Patrol agents find over five-dozen illegal immigrants inside a tractor-trailer during an alleged human smuggling attempt.

The discovery was made on January 21st when agents at the I-35 checkpoint encountered a white tractor-trailer at the primary inspection lane.

Agents referred the driver to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans; however, the driver refused to stop and kept driving north.

The driver eventually came to a stop at an open field where he got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

Agents searched the trailer and found 63 illegal aliens believed to be from El Salvador, Brazil, Ecuador, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua and China.

The driver and all of the occupants inside the trailer were placed under arrest and taken into custody.

The case was turned over to Homeland Security for further investigation.