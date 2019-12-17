Border Patrol agents find 73 illegal immigrants inside trailer

Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector foiled a massive alleged human smuggling attempt in Laredo involving over six dozen immigrants.

The incident happened at the I-35 checkpoint on December 13th.

According to Border Patrol, a tractor hauling a trailer approached the commercial vehicle inspection lanes.

The driver allowed agents to a non-intrusive scan of the trailer.

The scan then revealed several individuals hiding inside the trailer.

Border Patrol agents discovered a total of 73 men and women.

All were found to be living in the United States illegally from the countries of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico.

The case was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.