Border Patrol agents seize over 500 pounds of marijuana

Border Patrol agents in Zapata discover bundles of drugs near the riverbanks.

Agents discovered the drugs after they received a tip that suspicious activity that was happening on a boat that had just made landfall.

When agents went to investigate, they found an abandoned truck with 49 bundles of marijuana.

The drugs had a total weight of more than 500 pounds with an estimated street value of $430,000.

The vehicle was seized by Border Patrol and the marijuana was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

