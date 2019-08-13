Border Patrol agents find marijuana hidden in external gas tank

Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged drug smuggling attempt in Hebbronville over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday, August 11th when agents encountered a tan pick-up truck at the Highway 16 checkpoint.

During questioning, a K-9 alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.

The driver gave consent to search the vehicle which is when agents found nine bundles of marijuana in an external gas tank located in the bed of the truck.

The marijuana weighed 135 pounds and had an estimated street value of $108,000.

Border Patrol agents arrested the driver and the case was turned over to DEA.

Border Patrol encourages the public to contact them toll-free at 1-800-343-1994 to report any illegal activity.