Border Patrol agents find four undocumented immigrants in tractor

The Laredo Sector Border Patrol foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt at the I-35 checkpoint.

The incident happened on Monday morning when agents encountered a blue tractor pulling two additional tractors in the primary inspection lane.

During the inspection, the driver consented to a scan of the tractors.

Agents say they noticed several anomalies within the sleeper area of the tractor.

When agents searched the tractor, they found four individuals hiding in the sleeper area.

The four individuals were determined to be living in the U.S. illegally.

The driver, a United States Citizen was arrested and the undocumented immigrants were processed accordingly.