Border Patrol agents find illegal immigrants living in stash house

Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector found half a dozen illegal immigrants living in an alleged stash house in south-central Laredo.

According to Border Patrol, events transpired on Monday, August 5th at around 10 p.m. when agents received a tip about a suspected illegal immigrant being held at a home on Cortez Street.

When agents searched the home they determined that all of the individuals living in the home were in the United States illegally.

All of the individuals were found to be in good health and processed accordingly.

Border Patrol says human smugglers continue to use homes and businesses to harbor illegal immigrants in Laredo.

If you see any suspicious activity going on in your neighborhood, you are asked to contact Border Patrol at 1-800-343-1994 or local police.