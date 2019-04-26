Border Patrol agents find lost boy near south Texas border

Border Patrol agents found a three-year-old boy at the border between Mexico and the U.S.

The incident happened on Tuesday when Customs and Border Protection say the migrant boy was alone crying in a cornfield in the Rio Grande Valley near Brownsville, Texas.

Luckily, a phone number and his name were written on his shoes.

Border Patrol agents believe he was left by smugglers who fled and were eventually discovered by agents.

The boy is now in the care of Health and Human Services while officials look for his parents, so far their efforts have been unsuccessful.

While he was with border officials, the three-year-old appeared to be in good spirits.

Border Patrol agents are still on the lookout for the boy’s parents or anyone who may be willing to provide more information.