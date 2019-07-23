Border Patrol agents find over a dozen immigrants inside home

Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector along with Homeland Security Investigators found an alleged stash house in south central Laredo.

The discovery happened on July 18th at around 6:45 when agents received a tip about possible illegal immigrants being harbored at a home on Mier Street.

When agents arrived, they saw a truck arriving at the home which is when the driver attempted to flee on foot.

Agents were able to find six illegal immigrants in the truck and another six inside the house.

The driver was eventually found and arrested.

A total of 13 Mexican Nationals were taken into custody and were processed accordingly.

The case was turned over to Homeland Security for further investigation.