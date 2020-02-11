Border Patrol agents find seven illegal immigrants inside semi-trailer

Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt in north Laredo over the weekend.

The case unfolded on Sunday, February 9th during the late evening hours when agents at the Highway 83 checkpoint encountered a red semi-trailer at the primary insection.

Agents referred the driver to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans.

Agents found seven individuals in the sleeper cab of the vehicle.

All of the individuals were determined to be from Mexico and living in the U.S. illegally.

The driver, a United States Citizen was arrested and the subjects were taken into Homeland Security custody.