Border Patrol agents find six illegal immigrants during smuggling attempt

Border Patrol foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt involving half a dozen illegal aliens.

The incident happened on March 30th when agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop near County Road 214 near Hebbronville.

According to Border Patrol, the vehicle stopped abruptly and then several individuals got out and fled into the brush.

Agents were able to apprehend six people who are believed to be from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

The United States Border Patrol seized the vehicle used in the smuggling attempt.