Border Patrol agents find three-dozen illegal immigrants inside trailer

Border Patrol agents find three dozen illegal immigrants inside a tractor-trailer at a local checkpoint.

The incident happened on April 30th after agents referred a white commercial tractor-trailer to secondary inspection.

After a non-intrusive scan of the trailer, revealed several anomalies inside the cargo.

Agents searched the trailer and found 36 illegal immigrants believed to be from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and Ecuador.

The driver a U.S. Citizen and the illegal immigrants were taken into custody pending further investigation.