Border Patrol agents foil alleged drug smuggling attempt

Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector foiled an alleged drug smuggling attempt in west Laredo.

The incident happened on Tuesday, July 16th when agents were called out to suspicious activity near the Rio Grande.

When agents arrived at the scene, they found several people crossing the river into the U.S.

Agents also noticed the subjects were loading several bundles of alleged drugs.

Border Patrol quickly responded and confiscated three bundles of marijuana that were left in the brush.

Six individuals were also arrested for allegedly bringing additional bundles across the river.

The marijuana weighed about 100 pounds and had an estimated street value of $170,960.

The case was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.