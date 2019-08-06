Border Patrol agents foil alleged human smuggling attempt

Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt at the I-35 checkpoint over the weekend.

The incident happened on August 2nd when agents encountered a white tractor-trailer at the primary inspection lane.

During the inspection, the driver consented to a non-intrusive scan of the vehicle.

After detecting several anomalies from the scan, the driver was referred to secondary inspection.

When agents searched the tractor they found five illegal immigrants hiding in the sleeper area of the tractor.

The driver a United States Citizen was placed under arrest as well as the illegal immigrants.

All individuals were processed and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.