Border Patrol agents foil drug smuggling attempt near Rio Grande

Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector foiled an alleged drug smuggling attempt over the weekend.

The seizure happened on January 12th at around 7 p.m. when agents received a tip regarding suspicious activity going on near the Rio Grande.

When agents arrived, they saw several individuals walking in the brush carrying bundles of marijuana.

Agents approached the individuals which is when they dropped the bundles and fled to Mexico.

Border Patrol confiscated eight bundles of abandoned marijuana as well as a vehicle that was driven by a U.S. Citizen.

The marijuana weighed 745 pounds and had an estimated street value of $596,480.

The vehicle was seized by Border Patrol and the case was referred to the Drug Enforcement Administration.