Border Patrol agents foil human smuggling attempt at I-35 checkpoint

Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt at the I-35 checkpoint over the weekend.

The incident happened early Sunday morning when agents referred a white tractor-trailer to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to concealed humans.

When agents searched the trailer, they found 32 individuals who were illegally present in the U.S.

Agents say the subjects were believed to be from Guatemala, Ecuador, and El Salvador.

The driver, a U.S. Citizen was taken into custody pending investigation.

