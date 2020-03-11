Border Patrol agents foil massive human smuggling attempt

Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt at the I-35 checkpoint last week.

The incident happened in the late evening hours on Monday, March 5th when agents referred a gray tractor hauling a white tractor to secondary inspection.

During the inspection, a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans which prompted agents to check inside.

When agents searched the trailer they found 90 people inside the cargo.

Border Patrol agents determined that all the people inside were in the U.S. illegally and were from the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico.

The subjects and the driver were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security.