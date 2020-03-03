Border Patrol agents foil two alleged drug smuggling attempts

Border Patrol agents foiled two narcotics smuggle attempts at the Rio Grande over the weekend.

The first case incident happened on Friday, February 28th during the afternoon hours when agents received a tip saying several people were crossing the Rio Grande carrying bundles.

When agents attempted to confront the individuals, they dropped the bundles and fled back to Mexico.

Agents seized five bundles of marijuana which had an estimated street value of $293,656.

The second incident happened on Saturday, February 29th when agents received another report of individuals smuggling bundles across the Rio Grande this time in northwest Laredo.

When agents approached the suspects, they dropped the bundles and fled to Mexico.

Agents seized a total of seven bundles of marijuana, which had an estimated street value of $429,440.

Border Patrol agents seized the bundles.