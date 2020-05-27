Border Patrol agents foil two alleged human smuggling attempts

Border Patrol agents foiled two alleged human smuggling attempts involving nearly two dozen illegal aliens over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday, May 23rd when agents encountered a box truck at the I-35 checkpoint. During questioning, a service canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans.

When agents searched the truck, they found 13 people who were believed to be from Mexico and illegally present in the U.S.

The second incident happened several minutes later when agents at the Freer checkpoint encountered another box truck after a service canine alerted to the cargo area of the truck.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found 10 individuals hiding inside a compartment.

All of the individuals were determined to be from Mexico and illegally present in the U.S.

Both drivers were both identified as U.S. Citizens and were taken into custody.